Saddleworth to shine with festive cheer for Illuminations competition

SADDLEWORTH’S homes, shops and businesses will shine brightly with festive cheer as the community’s Christmas Illuminations Competition returns.

The popular annual event is run by Saddleworth Parish Council and welcomes all to take part and add to the Christmas spirit in the area.

The categories this year are:

Best Illuminated shop window

Best illuminated residential property

Best illuminated pub

Best illuminated community project

Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 16 from 5.30pm by a panel of judges.

To enter call Saddleworth Parish Council on 01457 876665 or email hazel@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk