Community steps out over Saddleworth’s Three Peaks to raise £15,000 for Mahdlo Youth Zone

By Sabiha Uddin

A RECORD turnout of more than 240 people from the local community and businesses put their best foot forward over Saddleworth’s Three Peaks to help raise over £15,000 for Mahdlo Youth Zone.

Mahdlo, a charity based on Egerton Street in Oldham, relies on the support and generosity of the community to keep its doors open and continue to provide the services young people from across the borough need.

Event sponsor James Scott Accountants participated along with local firms Catalyst Claims, Bedspace, North Ainley Solicitors, First Choice Homes, a team from Oldham Police, plus local people from across over Oldham.

Since 2016 the event has taken a firm spot on Mahdlo’s annual fundraising calendar and this year saw a record numbers of walkers take part to raise the incredible amount.

Saddleworth was awash with a sea of Three Peaks t-shirts, holding up traffic and snaking up the hillside to take on Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill.

Claire Crossfield, Fundraising Manager at Mahdlo, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part. It was an incredible day.

“The enthusiasm from all the walkers was fantastic, even the rain couldn’t dampen our spirits. We are totally blown away with the response, the amount raised and the interest we’ve already had for next year’s event on July 2, 2022.

“A special thanks to JW Lees, The Royal George and the Cross Keys for their hospitality, Oldham Mountain Rescue who were on standby and local farmer Darren Hough who has let us cross his land at Wharmton over the years.”

Lucy Lees, CEO at Mahdlo, added: “Despite the past 16 months being challenging, we have and will continue to strive to give Oldham’s young people the best possible start in life.

“We have enabled young people and their families to depend on Mahdlo. We will continue to meet the needs of young people and reflect the diversity of the borough, in Mahdlo, the community and online.

“The money raised through events such as the Three Peaks will support us in our effort to continue to support young people across the borough and restart essential projects such as our mentoring, employability and Duke of Edinburgh programmes.”

If you would like more information about next year’s event, other upcoming events at Mahdlo, organising your own event in aid of the charity or to make a regular donation to support Mahdlo’s work email Claire Crossfield at: events@mahdloyz.org or visit Mahdlo’s website: www.mahdloyz.org

