Oldham Pride celebrations come to Coliseum

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre is thrilled to celebrate Oldham Pride with three events in July.

Provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, pulling no punches, hilarious and inspiring, Riot Act comes to the Coliseum on Wednesday, July 21 at 7.30pm.

Riot Act by Alexis Gregory is a critically acclaimed solo verbatim show created from interviews with three key players in the history of the LBGTQ+ rights movement: Michael Anthony Nozzi – a survivor of the Stonewall Riots, Lavina Co-op – an alternative ‘70s drag artist, and Paul Burnston – ‘90s London AIDS activist.

This critically acclaimed audience favourite is a celebration of queer activism across six decades with stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens and a Hollywood diva.

Then on Friday, July 23 at 7.30pm, Sashay this way for Queer Cabaret presented by the Coliseum and Oldham Pride.

Drag artist, activist and academic Cheddar Gorgeous explores the experience and ‘blitz spirit’ of the pandemic in Oh What A Lovely Lockdown – a new performance using spoken word, comedy and a tune or two.

Triple-threat vocalist, dancer and choreographer Jason Andrew Guest celebrates Black, Queer artists, musicians and icons through vocal house, Vogue and high fashion, in a showcase of QTIPOC Excellence – Welcome to the Haus of Myztique.

Plus Lily Savage’s former drag partner and the original Lucy Fur David Dale, Drag Queen Felicia DuPaul, Australian Diva Kelly Wilde and more. Hosted by Terri Fox.

Oh What A Lovely Lockdown and Welcome to the Haus of Myztique have been developed with Pride Stages Bursaries from the Greater Manchester LGBTQ+ Arts & Culture Network. The Pride Stages Bursary is supported by The Met and Bury Pride, Waterside Arts and pride in Trafford, The Lowry and Salford Pride, Oldham Coliseum Theatre and Oldham Pride, Manchester International Festival and Manchester Pride.

And then ThickSkin Theatre take to the streets of Oldham with their outdoor celebration of difference, Shade in Parliament Square on Saturday, July 24 at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Shade brings together seven unique characters in search of their true selves. Choreographed by award-winning duo Neil Bettles and Jonnie Riordan, with sound design by Pete Malkin, the performance amplifies and illuminates the value of difference.

A new show that explores moments of self-discovery and acceptance against the backdrop of contemporary queer culture, expect cool moves, classic grooves and sassy shapes, for anyone who wants to get lost in music.

Find out more, including the theatre’s Covid-secure procedures and policies, on the Coliseum’s website: www.coliseum.org.uk

The events are the Coliseum are part of a programme organised across the borough for Oldham Pride from July 19-25.

There will not be the usual procession or open-air stage this year due to Covid restrictions – but there will still be entertainment and events to enjoy, including:

Saturday, July 24 – All-day entertainment and DJs at The George Tavern

Sunday, July 25 – Picnic at Dunwood Park. Bring your own picnic and enjoy a lazy afternoon in the park.

Sunday, July 25 – Ecumenical Pride Service in Oldham Parish Church at 6.30pm.

For up-to-date details visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PrideOldham/

Do you want to support Oldham Pride? They always welcome new members to help plan annual activities and celebrations. Email oldhampride2021@gmail.com

