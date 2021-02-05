Community teams up with Mahdlo for another ‘Shop and Drop’ to help families during pandemic

By Jasmine Jackson

KIND-HEARTED Saddleworth residents and businesses contributed thousands of items and more than £10,000 to help families through Christmas during a pandemic – now Mahdlo is hoping for their support once more.

The youth zone, based on Egerton Street in Oldham, organised an October half-term Holiday Hunger campaign as well as a Shop and Drop collection at Saddleworth Rangers in December.

More than 3,500 people benefitted from the donations of food, hygiene supplies and toys and games, and in addition over £10,000 was also donated by the community to help struggling young people and families.

Louise Kirwan, organiser of Shop and Drop, said: “When I heard that the families in my town needed help I knew I had to do something.

“With a couple of friends, and the support of Mahdlo, we pulled the Shop and Drop together, which had an amazing response and helped so many families.”

Now, another Shop and Drop will take place on Saturday, February 6, and Sunday, February 7, from 10am until 3pm, at Saddleworth Rangers ground on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield.

Saddleworth Rotary Club, Oldham Metro Rotary Club, Saddleworth Round Table and Dovestone WI Institute are joining Louise’s efforts to collect valuable resources and vital funding for the charity.

They are asking people to drop off items such as rice, pasta, tinned fish and vegetables, boxed cereal, home-schooling accessories, and art and craft supplies like colouring and puzzle books, note pads and pens.

Or you can sponsor a family meal box for just £3 per day / £20 per week. To find out more, email events@mahdloyz.org

All donations will be used to supply up to 100 families a week until the end of March. Welfare packages will also be put together, including healthy meal recipes and ingredients, activities to help with boredom, and extra support for young people to complete their homework remotely.

Louise continued: “I’m so proud to be working with such well-established and respected organisations that provide this support for our community.

“Not all young people referred are entitled to free school meals and miss out on the additional support that is available.”

Lucy Lees, interim CEO at Mahdlo, added: “Sometimes we were the first point of call during extraordinary and devastating circumstances.

“Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the support needed by young people and their families.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Mahdlo team and how they’ve stepped up to meet the needs of Oldham’s community. We are always here for young people and their families.”

To find out more about Mahdlo and how to get involved email events@mahdloyz.org or call 07894 243125.

