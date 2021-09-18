Community toilets scheme returns

PUBLIC loos are now in use once more across Saddleworth’s villages after the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the Parish Council’s community toilet scheme.

In 2020 it was proposed that funding for the scheme should be cut by half to help reduce Parish Council spending after budget cuts.

However, after a review by the council’s environment committee, councillors agreed to maintain the same payments to help members of the scheme meet Covid-19 guidelines.

The seven venues who were members of the scheme prior to lockdown have remained the same:

• Saddleworth Craft Co-operative, Delph

• Junction Inn, Denshaw

• Gate Inn, Diggle

• Swan Inn, Dobcross

• King William IV, Greenfield

• Little Shop, Uppermill

• Saddleworth Civic Hall, Uppermill.

The scheme aims to ‘provide clean, safe and accessible public toilets in various locations for residents and visitors to Saddleworth’.

Members allow the public to use their facilities free of charge during their opening hours and without the need to make a purchase, in return for an annual payment of £600 from the Parish Council.

New signage has been erected directing the public to the community toilets.

