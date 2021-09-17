In loving memory: Arthur Hinchliffe

Arthur died on September 3, 2021 peacefully in hospital, aged 89 years.

He was the loving husband of Mary, and the couple, who lived in Greenfield, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018.

The couple met while they were both working in Delph at Saddleworth Woollen Company and after four years of courting they eventually got married at Delph Methodist Church.

Arthur was also the much loved dad of Ian and the late Jacqueline, father-in-law of Sue and Keith, loving grandad of Ben, Rebecca, Lucy and Amy and proud great-grandad of Jack.

He was heavily involved in the community throughout his life, playing cricket at Marsden and Greenfield before becoming an umpire, and also playing bowls.

He was also standard bearer for the Saddleworth Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Arthur’s funeral will take place on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Oldham Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations to The Royal British Legion c/o Pogson and Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle OL3 5NT. Tel 01457 872149.

