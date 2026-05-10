Community woodland project You Matter marks two years of supporting Saddleworth’s mental wellbeing

You Matter has just celebrated its second birthday as a community interest company in Saddleworth, offering nature-based activities in a restored woodland setting to help support mental wellbeing.

Located just off Uppermill High Street, You Matter was established by co-founders Michael Bailey and Michael Heron to form something that fuses nature, creativity, and connection to the community.

Michael Heron, whose background is in therapy, noticed that his clients connected more deeply when sessions involved nature and wildlife, which he came to see as a powerful pathway into conversation.

Three years ago when he joined up with Michael Bailey, who had a background in engineering and arts, they formed You Matter.

What started as an unused and overgrown area, the pair, along with volunteers, have spent the past couple of years transforming it into a calm, woodland space with pathways and easy access to the riverbank.

After gaining his Forest school leader qualification, Michael Heron helps You Matter provide a range of activities to people of all ages including traditional crafts, fire lighting and river wading to help people connect and support their own mental wellbeing whilst in nature.

He expressed how they are wanting to deliver more but there are financial restraints.

“People want this, but although we are a non- for-profit organisation, we can’t do this for free. We’ve got families to support, we’ve got bills to pay just like everybody else. So, people want more, but were really sort of looking for people to support us or organisation to support us or businesses.”

The pair recently received disappointing news when their application to the One Oldham Fund was unsuccessful.

They were hoping to acquire funding so they could get a temporary space that they could use all year round to help deliver their sessions to the community.

However, You Matter remain deeply grateful for the community grants they have received, including a recent award from Saddleworth Community Hydro Oldham, which is helping them continue providing a supportive woodland space for local people.

With money and funding, You Matter would like to make site improvements and develop into more traditional crafts and holistic activities.

For co- founder Michael Heron, sponsorship would really help keep You Matter and their space alive.

“One thing that would be really, really helpful for us is having ongoing sponsorship.

“If people believe in what we are doing here it would be really nice and really helpful and make a massive difference, and take the pressure off, if we knew that we just had that little bit of regular income.”

The strength of community support for You Matter was clear at their Easter event, where families turned out in force to enjoy an egg hunt, print painting, wooden‑rabbit crafting and even the challenge of putting up a six‑person hammock.

You can find out about more upcoming events or get in touch with You Matter through their website or Facebook page below.

Website: https://www.you-matter.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouMatterSaddleworth/