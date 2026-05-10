House plan for historic Dobcross warehouse

A HISTORIC former Dobcross warehouse will be converted into a home if planning permission is granted,

But applicant Chris Johnston insists the character of the Trans-Shipment building, on Wool Road, will not be destroyed.

And if approved, a plaque will state its significance to the area.

Mr Johnston was successful when the warehouse was put up for auction by the Huddersfield Canal Society, which used the building as a meeting room and office until 2022.

And after taking out a 233-year lease, he has applied to Oldham Council to turn it into his home.

However, documents supporting the proposal state: “There will be no alterations to the roof or the walls.

“Each of the doors to the path side of the building are 1.6 metres wide and are far too wide to open into the property.

“It proposed that a one-metre hardwood door will be fitted and three glass panels installed in order to keep the original opening.

“The exterior shutters will remain in order to keep the outward appearance of the building as original as possible.

“Both the sliding doors and exterior shutters on the canal side (south) will remain, again maintaining the original appearance and character of the building and it is proposed to install a one-metre high toughened glass balustrade between the exterior shutters and the interior sliding doors for safety reasons, especially when the applicant’s great grandchildren visit.

“It is proposed to place a plaque to acknowledge the heritage of the building.

“This will read, ‘Wool Road CANAL TRANS SHIPMENT WAREHOUSE DOBCROSS 1820.’

“The proposed development will make good use of an existing building in an attractive historical setting. It will become the sole and permanent residence of the applicant.

“Its use as a house will ensure its maintenance and upkeep both now and into the future. The residential use will add to Saddleworth’s housing stock where smaller single storey buildings are in short supply.”

The warehouse dates to 1820 following a canal company decision in March 1819 to build a smithy and shed at Wool Road.

By about 1960, after the decline of commercial canal transport and the closure of nearby industrial uses, the warehouse had fallen into disuse and disrepair.

However, in the late 1970s, Saddleworth Historical Society volunteers saved it from collapse by repairing structural timbers and the stone slate roof.

A more extensive restoration in 1993, aided by European funding, charitable trusts and Oldham Council, refurbished the building for community use.

In 2009, the Huddersfield Canal Society purchased the warehouse and used it as their office and meeting base – helping promote canal heritage and volunteer efforts to maintain the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

Now after it was auctioned off, it may be turned into a residential property.