COMPETITION: Win a family ticket to clip ‘n climb

WIN A FAMILY TICKET TO CLIP ’N CLIMB!

You could one of the first people to experience the North of England’s largest and highest Clip ’n Climb at Summit Up Climbing in Oldham – for free!

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket (two adults and two children) lasting 90 minutes, simply visit their website and enter your details: summitupclimbing.com/family-climb-competition

The competitions run from July 12 to August 20, 2021 inclusive.

One entry per person. The winner will be chosen at random will be informed by email within seven days of the closing date. Please see the website for more terms and conditions.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

