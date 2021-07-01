Composer Jacob set for Manchester International Festival debut

A LYDGATE musician and composer has been handed chance to perform at the world’s leading arts festival.

Jacob Connor, 28, won a commission to produce a new piece of work for the 2021 Manchester International Festival.

The 18-day event, which is held every two years, showcases new theatre, music, art and film.

Conceived during lockdown, Jacob’s 45-minute composition will be heard for the first time on Friday, July 2 from 3pm in Festival Square.

“I am super excited,” said Jacob, drummer with local indie band Gardenback.

“It’s reassuring playing with other people and doing something you have created together.

“So, this is very different,” explained the former Saddleworth School pupil. “There is a lot more burden on your shoulders as to whether it actually works.

“Not many people have heard the work and this will be the first time it has been performed in public.”

Jacob, a former Oldham Music Service student, has created his piece in response to events during the pandemic in 2020.

“During first lockdown I had more time on my hands and started having some fun rather than doing what I might do for work,” he said.

“We couldn’t rehearse as a band and I couldn’t do any of the other normal things I did.

“So, I started sampling bits of the news, cutting them out and then scoring music to it.

“I discovered Manchester International Festival (MIF) wanted to commission 12 different artists to produce something during lockdown and present it at this year’s festival. So, I thought I would put something together.

“Happily for me, they were enthusiastic about doing it and gave me some funding.

“I then had second lockdown to make it into something bigger and presentable rather than something I had been playing around with.”

Jacob will play trombone and drums at his one-off live set as accompaniment to a work said to be a fusion of classical and electronic styles.

For more information about who is performing at MIF and what you can see visit https://mif.co.uk There is a full guide also to all aspects of Covid safety.

