Read all about it – new-look Printers given stamp of approval after lockdown re-opening

A SADDLEWORTH pub that can trace its hospitality lineage back more than 300 years has re-opened after lockdown looking forward to a positive new chapter in its history.

In late 2019, Alex Thwaite added The Printers Arms at Denshaw to his pub portfolio that also includes The Morning Star in Shaw.

But the outbreak of coronavirus led to the closure of the well-known inn on Huddersfield Road, built around 1717 and originally called the Coach and Horses.

Apart from a brief time last summer when lockdown restrictions were lifted, the Printers has remained shut… until now.

Returning customers will notice an updated and extensive menu and a freshly decorated and tasteful pub interior.

It’s all part of Alex’s ambitions for a pub that also boasts a newly built terraced beer garden with commanding views over Saddleworth’s rolling hills.

“When I originally saw the pub up for sale, I just went for it,” added Alex.

“Lockdown was hard for everyone. It was a struggle, but you just had to get on with it.

“We used the time, however, the best we could and redecorated all the rooms and the bar. Customer feedback so far has been very positive.

“We kept the popular dishes and pub classics that were on the previous menu. But that had been in place for a while so we have switched it up.”

With restrictions on eating and drinking inside eased from May 17, The Printers is now open 12 noon until 9pm for food, Monday to Saturday and until 8pm on Sundays.

Starters include pan fried chorizo, smoked haddock and spinach fishcakes and black pudding stack to a mouth-watering list of mains featuring sea bass, lamb shank, steaks, burgers, three cheese and onion pie plus salads and vegetarian and gluten free alternatives.

There is a lunchtime menu from 12noon-5pm, Monday to Friday and 12noon-3pm on Saturdays, plus two and three course menus starting from £8.50 to evening three courses at £12.95. All food is homemade and freshly cooked to order.

While primarily a dining pub, those customers simply wanting a beer, wine or soft drink are more than welcome. So too their dogs.

“Looking after the two pubs isn’t too bad,” smiles Alex. “I have managers looking after the day-to-day running of them, including Caroline Fisher here at The Printers.

“We have had great reviews which always praise not only the wonderful food but the friendly and experienced service of the staff.”

