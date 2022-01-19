Concert tradition raises much needed funds for charity

A BOOST of £300 was raised for Macmillan thanks to a cheerful Christmas get-together.

The carol concert has been taking place at Uppermill Cricket Club each Christmas Day morning for about 40 years to bring festive cheer and raise money for charity. The gathering was cancelled during lockdowns but returned in 2021, starting with a one-minute silence for absent friends and then carols accompanied by a small brass group.

Gilbert Symes, one of the organisers, explained: “We started out years ago with just half a dozen of us coming along in the morning and it’s grown from there.

“We had reduced numbers this year due to the pandemic but we hope to be back to normal next year and raise more money for charity.”

The cheque was presented by Gilbert to Betty Tomlinson at a fundraising coffee morning in aid of Macmillan at Delph Methodist Church.

