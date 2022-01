GRAB a bargain at a New To You Sale on Sunday, January 30 at Grotton Pavilion.

The event, organised by Grotton Residents Association, runs from 12noon-2pm. A donation bucket will be at the door on entry and refreshments will be available.

Clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories will be on sale.

Donations of items are needed and can be dropped off at the Pavilion on January 26 (6pm-8pm), Friday 28 (6pm-8pm) or Satruday 29 (2pm-4pm).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print