Concerts to pay tribute to fallen for Remembrance Day

CONCERTS across Saddleworth will pay tribute this Remembrance Day to those who have died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, November 7, ‘Friezland Remembers’ with Friezland Brass Band playing at Uppermill Conservative Club.

All are welcome to attend the free concert which starts at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, November 9, Saddleworth Male Voice choir presents ‘A Concert of Remembrance’ with special guests Diggle Band.

The popular annual event takes place at Uppermill Civic Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from John Watts on 07837 089426 or from Alberti’s Greengrocers (Uppermill), Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill Post Office or any choir member.

Then on Sunday, November 10, Dobcross Silver Band presents its annual ‘Remembrance Concert’ at Dobcross Band Club, on Platt Lane, starting at 3pm.

Admission is £5. Tickets are available from Dobcross Band Club or on the door.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

