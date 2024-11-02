Oldham Active ‘excited’ to make finals of inaugural Seriously Social Awards

OLDHAM Active (Oldham Community Leisure) is ‘excited’ to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Community Leisure UK’s first ever Seriously Social Awards.

The awards celebrate the social value and social impact community leisure trusts make to individuals, communities, local authorities and society as a whole.

Oldham Active has been named a finalist in the Employment and Skills category, with the winner to be announced in November.

The category asks businesses to demonstrate an ongoing programme of career support, with Oldham Active’s submission focusing on its youth engagement and employment.

Oldham Active, a charity which operates leisure facilities across the borough, consistently encourages the personal development of young people, with 47 per cent of its staff aged under 30.

During 2023-24, Oldham Active hosted 45 work experience placements and 13 apprentices. The leisure trust has also attended career events at local schools, meeting more than 2,000 students to demonstrate what a career with Oldham Active could look like.

Louise Walton, Head of Human Resources at Oldham Active, said: “We’re excited to be finalists in the Community Leisure UK Seriously Social Awards, recognising our longstanding commitment to engaging with young people in the community.

“In our award submission we highlighted our commitment to creating clear pathways into employment and skill development through apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities.

“We believe meaningful employment, coupled with being part of an organisation focused on social good, contributes significantly to both individual wellbeing and community health.

“Employment and skills are crucial determinants of community health and our approach prioritises public benefit and social impact over profit maximisation, driving the local social economy.

“We are proud of the apprentices and work experience students who join us, and we aim to be the employer of choice for young people in the area. This nomination is really for all the young people who work with us.

“Over the next 12 months, we will actively incorporate young people’s perspectives even more into our decision-making by bringing them into the boardroom, recognising and valuing the insights of this often-overlooked group.”

This is the second time this year Oldham Active’s efforts towards youth employment have been acknowledged, having recently been finalists in the Oldham Business Awards.

Oldham Active (Oldham Community Leisure) is a community benefit society responsible for the management, operation and development of six sports centres, swimming pools and a synthetic pitches in Oldham. Find out more on their website: https://oclactive.co.uk

