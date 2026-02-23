Conversion plan for Strinesdale barn lodged

A BARN would be converted into a four-bedroomed house if planning permission is granted.

And the applicants believe it should be allowed, even though the site sits in Strinesdale’s green belt.

The building at Barstacks, close to The Roebuck Inn, would be turned into a property with a single storey extension attached.

A detached garage would also be created, also containing home office space, and would replace what is described as an ‘unsightly’ hay store.

And documents supporting the application state why Oldham Council should give it the go ahead, indeed the authority said it would ‘welcome the opportunity to consider a formal application’ after earlier consultation.

Paperwork states: “The application proposal is for the re-use of an existing barn to provide a new home for the applicant.

“Together with the change of use, the application proposes extensions in the form an attached single storey extension and an ancillary outbuilding.

“The proposal includes the construction of an ancillary outbuilding to provide a detached garage and homes office space for the applicant.

“The remaining walls of the former outbuilding would be used to construct a small home office, with an additional office/study space comprised within the open plan ground floor area of the barn.”

As the site sits in the green belt, very special circumstances for approval must be met. However, the applicants believe policy allows the conversion.

They cite the national planning policy framework, which states the re-use of buildings is not inappropriate development provided the buildings are of permanent and substantial construction.

And they add: “The barn building is of permanent and substantial construction as evidenced in site photographs, evidenced on old OS maps demonstrating its’ permeance; and demonstrated in its use for stables and storage showing the substantial and permanent nature of the building appropriate for conversion.

“In this situation, there is very limited harm to openness given the scale of the proposed extensions and context of the outbuilding ruins, areas of hard surface, prominent hay store to be removed, and activity associated with the existing use of the barn

“This harm would be outweighed by the material considerations and benefits of the scheme which amount to very special circumstances.”

Oldham Council has already held talks with the applicants about the scheme and a letter from senior planning officer Matthew Taylor is used to back the plan, even though he believes more needs to be done to get parts over the line.

In it, he states: “The Local Planning Authority would welcome the opportunity to consider a formal application, but it would need to be supported with a much stronger green belt case to justify the elements that are considered to be inappropriate development.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.