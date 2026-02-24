Diamond days as Saddleworth running event returns

ONE OF Saddleworth’s most popular physical challenges is back on the calendar as the Dovestone diamond returns.

The multi-terrain 10km race will see up to 300 people take on the scenery around the reservoir the event’s name bears on Wednesday, May 27.

Containing about 500ft of climbing, it was not held in 2025 because of a number of issues – but after Greenfield Greyhounds Running Events passed the event to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT), it is back.

This year’s Dovestone Diamond will be fully chip timed and there will be several contests among the field.

As well as the men’s and women’s races, there will be veteran categories from FV35 to MV70 and a men’s and women’s team event, with the first three finishers from each counting.

All profits raised from the event are in aid of OMRT and will go towards their Vehicle Replacement Fund.

OMRT trainee Colin Green, no stranger to running after taking part in The Spine Race on several occasions and becoming the first person to complete the 200-mile Greater Manchester Ringway in one go, remains as race director after handing over the organisation.

He said: “I’m delighted to see the race return and also raise funds for the team.

“This is a great route suitable for everyone, whether it’s your first trail event or you’re a seasoned fell and trail runner.

“It is well supported by the local running community with places having sold out quickly in previous years.

“I don’t expect it to be any different this time around.”