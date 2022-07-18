Cornerstone helps inspire next digital marketeers

LEES-BASED agency Cornerstone Design & Marketing was delighted to welcome pupils from Samuel Laycock School in Ashton to help inspire the next generation of digital marketeers.

Students on the school’s Digital Pathway visited to company’s headquarters on Acorn Street to find out more about the agency and careers in digital marketing and advertising.

The visit was organised by the school, which caters for young people with additional needs including autism and ADHD, to give pupils an insight in future careers.

Abi Cooke, IT/Digital Pathway Lead at Samuel Laycock School, said: “Alongside the curriculum we try to give the pupils a varied range of experiences relating to the sort of career they may want to progress into or aspire to become.

“The students loved their visit to Cornerstone. Some said it was the best trip they’d been on and some said they’d really like to work there.”

Managing director David Wadsworth, who started Cornerstone in his parent’s attic in 2007, spoke about the departments which make up the agency, clients it serves and how marketing is used to influence buyer behaviour.

David also explained routes into the industry and how Cornerstone has recently taken on several apprentices to help them take their first steps into digital marketing and web development.

Public relations manager Gill Potts talked about the power of the written word and how PR is used within marketing to influence and build relationships between a brand or business and its audiences.

Web project manager Paige Coulthurst told students how she’d continued to study and develop professionally, progressing from social media executive to her current Cornerstone role, while outlining some of the key attributes to getting a job after college or university.

Students were given a tour before answering a quick quiz to test their newly acquired knowledge, with 15-year-old Alfie declared the winner.

The visit ended on with cakes and treats in the office breakout zone.

David said: “We’re proud of our involvement locally in helping to inspire, encourage and guide young people.

“It was a pleasure to welcome students from Samuel Laycock School and we’re glad they enjoyed their time with us.

“Our team hails from a diverse range of educational and work-based backgrounds and we’re proud to be spearheading some of the less conventional routes into the industry and investing in people at the start of their careers through apprenticeships.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

