Man sought after two cars stolen from elderly man in Austerlands

POLICE want to speak to a man who may be able to help with enquiries into two car thefts in Austerlands on Wednesday, July 20.

Detectives believe he could hold important information after a man in his 70s was targeted by a group of six young men and women who proceeded to steal two cars from his address.

The victim was not physically injured but was extremely shaken by the incident, which took place at around 10.50pm.

Officers have been able to return both vehicles back to the victim and are keen to locate those responsible.

Investigators in Oldham have released this image of a man, and anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Adshead, of the Crime District Team, said: “This brazen and shocking attack has left an elderly gentleman – who was already recovering from major heart and cancer surgery – no longer safe in his own home, which no one in our town should be made to feel like.

“We are making a number of ongoing enquiries, and ask that the public let us know if they recognise the image of the man we have released so that we are able to continue to progress our investigation.”

Information can be given by calling 0161 856 4521 quoting incident 0182 of 14/07/2022.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

