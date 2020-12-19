Coronavirus business grants launched to help hospitality and leisure sectors supply chain

Businesses which directly supply the hospitality and leisure sectors and have been impacted by coronavirus restrictions could benefit from a new cash grant scheme.

Oldham Council has launched supply chain grants to support businesses that have suffered a loss in trade due to local or national restrictions – including tier 2, tier 3 and the most recent national lockdown.

One-off grants of at least £2,000 will be available. Businesses that pay business rates and those who do not pay rates can apply.

Priority will be given to businesses that operate out of commercial premises but applications from businesses that have at least two employees will also be considered.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Green, said: “The local and national restrictions have impacted businesses across the borough – both directly and indirectly.

“This latest grant scheme will support those businesses who operate in the leisure and hospitality sectors and have suffered a loss of trade over the past few months.

“If you think your business could benefit then please apply. These are really tough times and we want to support you.”

These grants will support direct suppliers to the hospitality and leisure industries.

Hospitality is defined as: businesses such as visitor accommodation, bars, restaurants, cafes that offer food and drink to be consumed within the premises or a place to sleep.

Leisure is defined as: recreation, entertainment, sports and tourism businesses.

Examples of businesses that could benefit include caterers, sound and lighting, venue dressing companies, drinks distributors, events management companies and many more.

Applications close on Friday, January 29, 2021.

For more information visit www.oldham.gov.uk/supplychaingrants