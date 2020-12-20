Mulch better! Peter the Sweeper complete leaf clearance towpath marathon

A COMMUNITY spirited resident has completed his mammoth leaf clearance of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath in Uppermill.

In the process, Peter Killan, 80, has raised more than £4,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

Peter ‘the Sweeper’ – as he became known – swept around three quarters of a mile of towpath from Wade Lock to Wool Road car park at Dobcross.

“The entire path is now free of leaves and mud,” said Peter, a founder member of the Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN).

“It makes a good surface for walkers, runners and cyclists to use.”

Despite finishing his one-man winter tidy-up Peter isn’t hanging up his brush just yet.

“I still hope to be out on the towpath at quiet times before Christmas tidying up and inviting users to donate, socially distanced of course,” he told the Independent.

Peter initially set himself a target of £1,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Furnish with Love – Give the Gift of Comfort Appeal.

He passed that total almost as quickly as he swept the towpath. Now the fund stands at more than £3,700 while Gift Aid will add an extra £550.

His page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peterkillan will remain open for donations until at least New Year.

“I hope visitors over the holiday period will enter into the Christmas spirit and continue to give generously,” added Peter.

“But this fantastic amount would not have been possible without the generous support of our Saddleworth community.

“A massive thank you to everyone and best wishes for Christmas and a for a much better New Year.”

