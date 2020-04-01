Coronavirus business support grants launched in Oldham

Oldham businesses can now take advantage of cash grants to support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oldham Council is distributing the Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund locally.

A form for businesses to submit their information has now been launched at www.oldham.gov.uk/ cashgrants and the council is aiming to start making payments from Monday 6 April.

A cash grant of £10,000 is available for eligible small businesses who on 11 March 2020 were entitled to Small Business Rate Relief or Rural Rate Relief.

Eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality or leisure sector will receive a cash grant of either £10,000 or £25,000 per property depending on rateable value.

Cllr Sean Fielding, council leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “There’s help available for businesses large and small and we’re working hard to get these grants out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“These businesses are the backbone of Oldham’s local economy and we are committed to doing everything in our power to support them at this worrying time.”

The council is writing to all businesses that we believe may be entitled to the grants. If you are concerned that we do not currently have your correct details, or if you have any questions, please email business.rates@oldham. gov.uk

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate services, said: “I want to reassure businesses who qualify for these grants that we are doing everything we can to make the payment as quickly as we can.

“I really encourage businesses to visit www.oldham.gov.uk/ cashgrants and complete the form as soon as possible. Doing this will help us speed up the process so we can issue the grants as soon as possible.”

In addition to the grants, the council is also currently rolling out a 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality, leisure and nursery businesses in Oldham.

A wide range of support is available to support businesses and workers impacted by coronavirus including:

· a Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

· deferring VAT and Self-Assessment payments

· a Self-employment Income Support Scheme

· a Statutory Sick Pay relief package for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs)

· the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme offering loans of up to £5 million for SMEs through the British Business Bank

· a new lending facility from the Bank of England to help support liquidity among larger firms, helping them bridge coronavirus disruption to their cash flows through loans

· the HMRC Time To Pay Scheme

Not all of these schemes are administered by the council. For more information on any of the above visit www.businesssupport.gov. uk

To access the latest local information on coronavirus or to sign up for email alerts visit https://www.oldham.gov. uk/coronavirus

