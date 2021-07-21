Coronavirus cases in Oldham hit all time high

CORONAVIRUS cases in Oldham have now hit a new recorded high of 788 per 100,000 exceeding the previous high point of 754 per 100,000 from early November 2020.

With the majority of legal Coronavirus restrictions now relaxed, there is increased concern that the rate of infection will keep rising. Oldham already has the second highest rate in Greater Manchester and is in the top 20 nationally. Sadly, the number of deaths in the borough has also risen in recent weeks, and cases are rising in all age cohorts and in all communities.

This is why Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah and Oldham Director of Public Health Katrina Stephens are urging residents to do all they can to keep their friends, family and community safe.

Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah said: “I know how hard it’s been for Oldham residents over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone has made sacrifices to try and keep the infection rate down, and over the last 18 months or so we have seen tougher restrictions here than in many other parts of the country.

“But although most legal restrictions have now ended, with Coronavirus rates high and rising, now is not the time to stop protecting ourselves and each other. We know what we have to do – wear face coverings in public places, socially distance, keep getting tested and get a vaccine when you’re able to.

“It’s so important to get vaccinated and it’s easier than ever to do so. There are walk-in vaccination clinics open every day right across the borough, including a special walk-in clinic this Saturday in Parliament Square.

“We are Oldham and together we are stronger. It’s up to all of us to do out bit.”

Oldham Director of Public Health Katrina Stephens said: “We’re not looking at small outbreaks or certain areas that only need to pay attention to the rising rates; we are seeing increases in Coronavirus rates across all age groups across the borough.

“We’re also starting to see Coronavirus related deaths rising in Oldham again which is a major concern along with the rising case numbers.

“We must ensure that as we enjoy more freedom we all continue to take action to protect ourselves and each other from spreading the virus. Remember to follow the hands, face, space guidance, take regular COVID tests, isolate if you need to do so and where possible meet others outdoors.”

Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from the virus. Clinics are open across Oldham every day to make it simple and easy to get protected.

Both walk in and appointment vaccination clinics can be attended by all those aged 18 and over to get their jab.

You can book an appointment for a Coronavirus vaccination online through the national online booking system, where you may be offered an appointment at the Royal Oldham Hospital; at an Oldham community pharmacy site, or at the Etihad campus in Manchester.

For all the latest information on Coronavirus here in Oldham including the latest vaccine walk in locations and general guidance, please visit our website at Main Homepage (oldham.gov.uk).