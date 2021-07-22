Springhead and Grasscroft named as region’s Covid hotspots as cases soar across Greater Manchester

By Charlotte Green, Local Democracy Reporter

SPRINGHEAD and Grasscroft have emerged as the region’s Covid hotspot as cases continue to soar across Greater Manchester.

The Saddleworth villages recorded an infection rate of 1459.4 per 100,000 people, according to the latest hyperlocal data.

The virus was ‘suppressed’ in the area as recently as late May, but official figures show 88 cases during the week to July 15.

That is 38 more cases than the previous seven days, and a rise of 76 per cent.

These numbers do not yet take into account the impact of ‘Freedom Day’ – the lifting of all social distancing restrictions on July 19.

While the vaccine roll-out has weakened the link between infection and hospitalisation, 308 Covid patients were admitted to NHS hospitals in Greater Manchester in the week to July 11. On July 13, 59 were on mechanical ventilation.

And, returning to the latest hyperlocal data, Springhead and Grasscroft is not the only area of Oldham with worryingly high infection rates.

Six of the 10 worst hit areas during the week in question were in the borough, with the remaining four being in parts of Wigan and Manchester.

In Royton North the infection rate now stands at 1066.9. There were 59 cases recorded, which is nine more than the week before – a rise of 18 per cent.

Lees and Hey saw 62 cases over the seven days to July 15 – 24 more than the previous week. That gives an infection rate of 1060.2, which is up 63.2 per cent.

Shaw and Crompton has an infection rate of 1025.5 according to the latest available figures. There were 60 positive cases over the week to July 15 – six more than the week before, representing a rise of 11.1 per cent.

