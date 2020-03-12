Coronavirus cases in Oldham rises to five

FIVE people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Oldham.

In the latest case announced on Thursday, March 12, the source of infection is currently unknown.

Public Health England is currently tracing people who have had contact with the individual.

As ever, the safety and wellbeing of Oldham residents remains the top priority for Oldham Council and there are robust plans in place to minimise any disruption.

Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

Anyone worried about their symptoms or those of a family member or colleague, should contact the NHS 111 service online https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19 or call 111.

They should not go to their GP or other healthcare facility.

Precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus include are:

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin immediately.

wash your hands with soap and water often – use hand sanitiser gel (with an alcohol content of at least 60%) if soap and water are not available

try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean

For NHS advice visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

For more information, including sending children to school, visiting public places or self isolating, visit Oldham Council’s website: https://www.oldham.gov.uk/coronavirus

