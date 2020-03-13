Community-spirited volunteers invited to be Friends of Saddleworth Museum

COMMUNITY-SPIRITED volunteers are invited to become ‘Friends of Saddleworth Museum’ and help the organisation flourish.

The museum, on Uppermill High Street, has something for all the family, is wheelchair friendly, and presents its modern galleries, shop and facilities in the carefully restored building that dates from 1862.

They have a board of trustees and are primarily independently funded and depend almost entirely on volunteers, ‘Friends of the Museum’, private donations, admission charges, shop sales and community gallery hire.

The ‘Friends of the Museum’ group has a constitution permanently aligned to the aims of the museum and organises numerous fundraising events open to all throughout the year.

Their membership scheme is open to anyone, by payment of an annual subscription, and helps maintain this essential community resource. Their membership year starts in April 2020 and they are seeking new members.

• By joining, you help sustain, on an annual basis, an essential community resource.

• By joining, you help support the continued preservation and showcasing of our local history and heritage.

• You would enjoy free admission to the museum (the current entrance fees for non-members vary from £2 to £6) all year around and for as many visits as you want.

• You would be entitled to discount on selected event admissions and selected items in the museum shop.

• You would receive free, regular Friends newsletters with articles and information concerning the museum itself, the people, activities, events and exhibitions and a priority invitation to our autumn luncheon.

• You would have the opportunity to enjoy meeting a friendly group of like-minded people (eg at volunteer days during the week and at a coffee morning on the second Wednesday of each month when Friends and non-Friends are most welcome).

Costs of membership vary from £10 per year for a retired person to £20 for a family of four. If you are interested please pick up a membership pack from the museum reception (Saddleworth Museum & Gallery, High Street, Uppermill OL3 6HS) between 1pm and 4pm daily or telephone 01457 874093 to have a pack posted to you.

You can email friends@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or visit their website:

www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/friends/ for more information.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

