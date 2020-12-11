Coronavirus vaccination programme starts next week

OLDHAM borough’s Coronavirus vaccination programme will start next week.

This is the biggest mass vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

Over the coming weeks and months residents of all ages will be offered the vaccine.

The first to be offered the vaccination will be residents aged 80 and above.

From today (December 11) representatives from Team Oldham will start calling residents aged over 80 offering them the vaccination.

Don’t worry, you will be called when it is your turn for the vaccine. To ease pressure on the NHS at this busy time, and to ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible, we are advising you not to call the NHS and council as you’ll be contacted when it is your turn.

This is how the appointment system will work:

You’ll be called by a staff member from a number starting 0161 770.

The caller will identify themselves and say they are calling on behalf of your GP and they are getting in touch about booking an appointment for a Coronavirus vaccine.

The caller will then offer dates and times for them to attend clinic. They will also give the location of the site where you will receive it. This may not be your usual health surgery.

You’ll also be given the time, date and location for the second dose of the vaccination if you are receiving the Pfizer vaccination. It is vital, you return and keep your second appointment 21 days later.

The callers booking vaccinations will not ask for any other personal details other than asking you to confirm your name. They certainly will not ask for any money.

Once you have received the vaccination you must not drive for 15 minutes after and will need to remain in clinic until that time has elapsed.

Please share this information with people you know, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

The vaccine is safe and has gone through many months of testing before reaching this stage.

For more information visit the NHS website

Share this story: Tweet





Print

