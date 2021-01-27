Council approves COVID-19 financial support for taxi owners and drivers

OLDHAM Council is releasing funding to support taxi and hackney carriage drivers/operators during the current COVID pandemic.

The £450,000 package will be linked to the trade playing their part in reducing the spread of Coronavirus and keeping both drivers and passengers safe.

Any vehicle owner who fits a safety screen, which will be supplied by the council, will receive a grant to cover the cost of their next vehicle licence. A similar scheme will be in place for drivers who do not own a vehicle which will cover the cost of their driver licence.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, said: “The licensed trade has played a vital role during the pandemic helping people access essential services.

“At the same time many drivers have also suffered lost income due to the lack of trade.

“By giving this funding we are looking to help the drivers out financially and make sure they, and their passengers, are at less risk from Covid.”

More information will follow about the scheme over the coming weeks.

You must wear a face covering when using taxis or private hire vehicles. You will be breaking the law if you fail to do so and could be fined.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

