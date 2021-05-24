Council boss Fielding is put to sword by new Independent party

SEAN Fielding’s reign as Oldham Council leader and his nine-year stint as a councillor is over.

Mr Fielding was ousted from his Failsworth West seat by Mark Wilkinson from the newly formed Failsworth Independent Party.

The outgoing leader was then criticised for leaving the count at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham before the votes were counted.

Mr Fielding’s demise completed a bad night for Labour at the ballot box, losing a further five seats.

There were 20 seats – a third of the council – up for grabs in the borough.

Labour held 15 of these going into the election, with the rest divided between three Liberal Democrat-held seats, one Conservative seat, and one held by independent Aftab Hussain.

While many Labour members had already said they were expecting a close-run battle after an acrimonious campaign, it was clear the news of Mr Fielding’s defeat was disastrous.

Two years earlier Labour cabinet member Paul Jacques was beaten in Failsworth East.

After his 2021 election, became a key ally of then leader Jim McMahon, taking on an assistant cabinet position before achieving the leadership.

In his time in office, he oversaw the commissioning of a review into allegations of historic child sexual exploitation in the borough and spearheaded multi-million-pound plans for regenerating the town centre.

He was supportive of Andy Burnham and served as portfolio holder for employment, skills and digital on the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

In recent years Mr Fielding had become arguably a more controversial leader as his attitude towards his critics both on social media and in the council chamber proved divisive.

In a shock result Mr Fielding was beaten by 191 votes, with 1,281 votes to Mr Wilkinson’s 1,472.

Mr Fielding left the Queen Elizabeth Hall after the votes had been verified but before they were counted.

In a statement delivered after the result was confirmed by chief executive Carolyn Wilkins he said: “While tonight is obviously disappointing, the electorate of Failsworth West have spoken.

“It’s no secret I have been saddened by the tone of the campaign both politically and personally.

“I have served Failsworth as a councillor for nine years, ensuring local green belt is protected, reinstating local youth services and saving vital bus routes.



“I have also been privileged to serve the borough as council leader for the last three years, steering Oldham through the unprecedented challenge presented by Covid and developing a new vision for the town centre.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve as a Labour council during my time as leader. All at a time of savage austerity cuts to vital public services.

“And I’m also proud that I’ve been ambitious for Oldham, the town where I was born and brought up, and where I still call home.

“That ambition is unwavering, although I’m no longer serving as leader. The people of Failsworth and of Oldham deserve the very best.”

The Failsworth Independent Party’s other candidate Neil Hindle also comfortably unseated Labour incumbent Liz Jacques in Failsworth East ward.

Ms Jacques was defeated by 736 votes, with Mr Hindle winning 1,765.

Coun Hobin described it as a ‘fantastic’ result to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We’re very grateful to the people of Failsworth for having faith in our team and are looking forward to working with the community for the area we all love and live in,” he added.

“One of the major points for our success is our community involvement and spirit.”

Two more Labour councillors, Ateeque Ur-Rehman in Medlock Vale, and Cath Ball in St James ward – were defeated by Conservative candidates Sahr Abid and Beth Sharp respectively.

Labour also lost the Saddleworth West and Lees seat to the Liberal Democrats’ candidate Mark Kenyon.

