Council hopes events programme will boost town centre footfall

A MIX of old and new events will be coming to Oldham this autumn and winter.

Oldham Council has organised the free line-up in a bid to bring the community together, attract new visitors and support local businesses.

Families will be able to take a spooky journey through the town centre, see if they can spot Halloween-themed items and be in with a chance of winning prizes in the Half-Term Halloween Trail, from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 3.

The popular Oldham Halloween Half Marathon, widely regarded as one of the toughest half marathon events in the country, will return on Sunday, October 27.

Places are still available to take part in the borough’s 13.1 mile course from Oldham Active here and people can cheer on the runners as they set off from the High Street at 9.30am.

On Bonfire Night (Tuesday, November 5), a new Family Firework Evening will take place in Oldham town centre – which will replace the traditional bonfire at Oldham Edge.

Visitors can enjoy entertainment and crafts from 4pm to 6pm, before watching the night sky light up with a fireworks display at 6pm. Various eateries in the town centre will also have offers on for people to grab a bite to eat.

Attention then turns to the festive period with the return of the Christmas Light Switch-On on November 16, marking the start of a programme of free family entertainment on Saturdays through to Christmas.

The annual event will run throughout the day – with a family funfair, entertainment, music and food – culminating in the big switch-on at 6pm.

Oldham Council’s leader hopes the programme will bring footfall into the town centre and boost the local economy.

“Oldham has a vibrant and proud community spirit, and we are excited to bring back some of our favourite events while adding fresh new experiences and events for residents to enjoy.

“Oldham is a fantastic place to live, work and visit and we have created this series of activities that cater for all ages, which will benefit the economy right here in Oldham.”

