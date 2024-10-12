Saddleworth motorists warned ‘vital’ Transpennine Route rail upgrade could lead to disruption

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

MAJOR changes due to be made to a train route that runs through Saddleworth ‘will cause some disruption’, the council has warned.

Network Rail is planning to undertake an upgrade of the Transpennine Route, which will fully electrify the trainline running between Stalybridge and Greenfield.

The works include improving accessibility at Greenfield for the first time in the station’s history by building a new footbridge with lifts and lengthening the platform in preparation for longer trains.

Speaking about the plans, which are currently out for public consultation, transport boss councillor Josh Charters said: “This is a vital upgrade to the route which will bring a number of benefits, including improving accessibility at Greenfield Station and improving reliability on the network by having a fully electrified line.

“Whilst this will cause some disruption; it’s essential that we improve our rail infrastructure, ensuring that it’s fit for the future.”

Network Rail have called for members of the public to share their thoughts on the plans. And one concern among residents regards how the works will impact passengers and motorists as the involved works are completed.

The works on Greenfield Station will involve dismantling the existing footbridge while overhead line equipment for the electric trains is installed. A new footbridge will be fitted in its place to provide step-free access to both platforms.

The rail organisation has promised ‘access will be maintained to both platforms throughout the works’.

Improvements on the station will be the first to be completed in the area, followed by the reconstruction of Oldham Road Bridge. Another new footbridge will be built alongside the road, separating pedestrians from the highway.

Temporary road diversions will be in operation while the works take place, which could cause delays for motorists.

Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams encouraged residents to voice their support for or concerns about the plan.

The parliamentary representative for Oldham East and Saddleworth said: “There are major upgrades proposed across the train route between Stalybridge and Greenfield.

“Network Rail are holding a consultation which will close on 25 October 2024 and is a chance for the public to have their say.”

Network Rail were contacted for further comment but did not respond.

