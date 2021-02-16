Council to turn focus on fly tippers with ‘hotspot’ cameras?

ANOTHER day. another fly tipping incident in Saddleworth – but attempts to catch rubbish dumpers could be soon stepped up.

This pile of waste bags was left on Harrop Edge Lane above Delph – one of a number of places across the area regularly targeted by tippers.

Now Oldham Council may be poised to follow the lead of counterparts in West Yorkshire to combat the menace.

Bradford Council has agreed to spend £300,000 on a wider roll out of CCTV cameras in fly tipping‘hot spots’.

Asked by the Independent if a similar initiative was a possibility across Oldham, an OMBC spokesperson said: “We do have cameras set up at sites across the borough.

“The council is also looking at getting cameras in remote hotspot areas.

“We are always working hard to make sure the borough is clean and up to standard.

“It’s just unfortunate people disregard the law and dump their waste in these hot spots.”

• You can report fly tipping online at

www.oldham.gov.uk/flytipping

