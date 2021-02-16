£11,000 boost for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice thanks to online retailer Studio Retail

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is one of three charities to receive a generous boost of £11,000 thanks to Studio Retail.

The online retailer is sharing its annual charity fundraising pot of £33,000 between the Royton-based hospice, Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley), and Lancashire Mind (Chorley).

The money will enable many people in the local areas and further afield to get the care they need amid the challenging backdrop of a global Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Kendrick, Managing Director and soon to be CEO of Studio Retail, said: “The pandemic has highlighted how much we need charitable organisations like Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, Derian House Children’s Hospice, and Lancashire Mind.

“Most people will know someone who has benefited from the work of these amazing charities, and it’s time we gave something back.”

“You’ve supported the community when we needed it most, now Studio Retail is here to support you.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with non-curable, life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment.

The major part of its annual budget of £3.6million is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, income from the Hospice shops and revenue from the Hospice lottery.

Lillie Winterbottom, Community Fundraiser at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “This money will make a big difference to us.

“Since Covid struck we’ve had to stop or scale down almost all of our fundraising activities. We’re trying to avoid cutting back on essential services and this money will help us do that.

“Many people do not realise that a hospice is not solely to help those approaching the end of their lives. The purpose also includes supporting family members and helping people with a wide range of treatments.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice looks after children and young people living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

David Robinson, Chief Executive at Derian House, commented: “When a child comes into Derian House, our mission is to help them make happy memories in an environment of fun, respect, and above all, high quality care.”

“This gift from Studio Retail will make such a difference to the work we do. On behalf of all the children, parents, family members and staff, I’d like to give my warmest thanks.”

Lancashire Mind is working towards a county where people living with a mental health condition get the support they need and aren’t treated differently.

Last year they worked directly with 12,000 children and adults in Lancashire, and helped many more on the telephone, email, and via social media.

Tommy McIlravey, CEO, said: “On behalf of everyone at Lancashire Mind, and those who access our services, I would like to thank Studio Retail for their generous gift.

“Support from businesses like Studio helps us work towards the vision of mental well-being for all, helping people to talk about their mental health and well-being.”

For more information about Studio Retail visit www.studio.co.uk

