Council told to produce the goods over Saddleworth road scheme

OLDHAM Council has been told to fulfil a pledge to carry out a Saddleworth traffic calming scheme – almost three years after funding was awarded.

The authority announced in January 2020 that almost £16,000 will be spent on speed cushions close to Christ Church School in Denshaw.

But so far, there has been no sign of the work being done and Cllrs Pam Byrne and Luke Lancaster have had enough of waiting.

Councillor Byrne was actively involved in the original authoring of the Local Improvement Fund (LIF) bid and is fed up.

She said: “At first, the council stated that the delays were down to the Covid-19 pandemic but I am afraid after this lengthy time period, excuses do not wash.

“This scheme fairly won the funding, and it is high time these road safety interventions were delivered in full.”

Councillor Lancaster, who represents the village on both Saddleworth Parish and Oldhma Borough Councils, added: “Since January 2020, a second round of the Local Improvement Fund has passed and a new third round has recently been opened.

“But Oldham Council has not yet made good on its past commitments. Denshaw residents deserve nothing less, and frankly they have been let down.”

