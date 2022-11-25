Diggle group defends ‘small’ Christmas tree amid criticism

THE PLANTING of a small Christmas tree that has been criticised on social media has been defended by a Saddleworth village’s association.

Diggle has found itself at the centre of many posts and comments about the festive foliage that has been installed on the embankment facing the mill on Huddersfield Road.

The £1,450 cost of the 6ft installation has seen snipes including ‘massively ripped off,’ ‘money wasted’ and that the Diggle Village Association (DVA) is ‘obviously not of this planet.’

But the reasons for the decision are fairly simple, planting a permanent one now will save money in the long run and it is greener.

In a statement, the DVA said it was done because: “The original base constructed for an annual ‘cut tree’ was damaged due to the very high winds we have had over the year.

“The concrete base for the temporary tree is broken, and the cost to fix it was £500 plus £750 for a temporary tree.

“It would be a more cost-effective and environmentally ‘greener’ option.

“It is convenient as it is close to the electrical hook-up also constructed previously.

“Give it time and it should grow once rooted. It is our intention moving forward to hopefully plant more Christmas trees around the village with electric hook ups so as to give the village options of multiple or alternative future light switch on events.”

The £1,450 cost was split 50/50 between the DVA and Oldham Council Saddleworth North ward councillors – Pam Byrne, George Hulme and Luke Lancaster.

And far from being bowed by the online jibes, Diggle is getting ready for a big switch on at its Christmas event on Saturday, December 10.

The DVA added: “Unfortunately, the land is managed by Oldham Council, so planting our own tree wasn’t an option.

“We had to use their certified contractors, hence the price.

“But we now have our first permanent Christmas tree in our village, something that will continue to grow year after year!”

