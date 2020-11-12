Councillors come to Poppy Appeal aid

TWO community minded Saddleworth Parish Councillors lent a helping hand to make sure this year’s Poppy Appeal could go ahead locally.

Cllrs Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster offered their assistance to the Royal British Legion Saddleworth Branch to deliver poppies and charity boxes across the community.

Cllr Lancaster explained: “It has been a great privilege to play my small part in helping the RBL Saddleworth Branch this year, alongside Max.

“Many Poppy Appeal volunteers are older and have been unable to participate as they would normally have done due to the challenging circumstances this year.

“Hopefully though we’ll do them proud by raising a lot for the cause of supporting members, veterans and the families of the Armed Forces.”

Alison Clowes, vice chairman of the RBL Saddleworth Branch, said: “With restrictions in place, we had no choice but to re-think our Poppy Appeal fundraising this year.

“Thanks to both Max and Luke for help getting the boxes out. It’s been a huge help and much appreciated as our usual gents are too high risk to be out and about delivering.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

