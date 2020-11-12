Virtual Christmas Market to bring festive cheer

A VIRTUAL Christmas Market will make sure festive cheer and even a visit from Santa is still brought to the community.

The popular annual event cannot be held in the usual way at Milan Bar in Lees due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions – but organisers LSG Business Hub were determined that would not stop them. So instead they are hosting a virtual event on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 on their Facebook page.

The event will be free with something for all the family to enjoy, including stalls, meet and greet Santa via Zoom, a read along with Santa, a tombola and raffle, and performances from choirs.

There will be a showcase of local businesses ahead of the market days on the Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/1024999051288131

Then during the weekend, sellers will be posting details of their goods and how to purchase them.

The goodies and gifts include Bodyshop, jewellery, perfumes, art, books, toys, knitted items, sweets and treats, flowers, Christmas décor and items, cakes, biscuits, and much more.

Those wanting to enjoy a virtual meet and greet with Santa via Zoom can book a time slot online: www.jumblebee.co.uk/virtualmeetandgreetsanta

Slots cost £2.50 per child (single child) or £5 per family (up to six people). Each booking will receive a festive activity pack.

And there will be also be a read along with Santa of new children’s book ‘The Northpole Lockdown’ written by Danielle Corrigan from Uppermill.

Order a signed copy (£6.99 with £1 going to LSG Business Hub for community charities and events) by sending the money by Paypal to karen.jakeman@mad-mutts.co.uk (as a friend).

For more information about the event, email leeschristmasmarkets@yahoo.com

LSG Business Hub is a group which consists of businesses from Lees, Springhead and Grotton. Their aim is to raise the profile of the villages by supporting and hosting events, improving and maintaining the high street and brightening up the villages with seasonal flowers and plants.

They welcome all ideas and volunteers. Contact them through the Facebook page for more information or to join.

