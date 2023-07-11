Councillors’ long service to Saddleworth recognised

DECADES of service to the people of Saddleworth have been recognised as retiring parish councillors received long service awards.

John Hudson’s 46 years of dedication to the area was marked as he stepped down from the role he first took on in 1977.

His efforts earned him an OBE after serving as chair for a record four times and raising almost £60,000 for charities.

And the work he put in for the area was marked with a farewell gift from Saddleworth Parish Council, on which he remained after stepping down as an Oldham borough councillor.

A comparatively short 36 years’ service by Brian and Pat Lord was also honoured with a ceremony at the council’s meeting.

And Cllr Barbara Beeley said of Brian: “These days I usually see a pair of legs sticking out from under a car but he was one of the constants of the parish council for 36 years.

“I first met him when I went to teach at Breeze Hill school in 1973, when he was head of woodwork. It was he who persuaded me to drive the school minibus, which was unheard of in those days, and also to become a politician.

“Brian was chair of the parish council three times and worked hard to enhance its image. He was actively involved in many projects and at the forefront of any campaigns.

“He held people to account when they thought they could bypass the rules. His successful action cost one company more than £1 million.

“Brian was also a governor at Saddleworth School, where he was chairman for 15 years and worked tirelessly for the new building to happen.”

Pat’s work, and demeanour, was also praised by Councillor Kevin Dawson, who said: “Pat is a very caring person, someone I could always go to for help.

“She served the borough well, she served Saddleworth well. She was a magnificent person and a councillor and a dear person as a friend.”

