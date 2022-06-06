Countdown on to join Race for Life in Oldham    

PEOPLE across Oldham are invited to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Alexandra Park on Saturday, June 18.

Participants of all ages and abilities can choose to tackle either the 3k or 5k event and can sign up online: raceforlife.org

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Oldham, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. S

“Our events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Oldham will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

