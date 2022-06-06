Entertainment Featured Queen's Jubilee

Fun and games at The White Hart’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Aimee Belmore June 6, 2022 No Comments

TRADITIONAL English games and activities were enjoyed by all ages at a Platinum Jubilee Celebration at The White Hart in Lydgate.

There was everything from party games and sack races to a coconut shy and hook a duck to test everyone’s skills.

Local clubs and societies including Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Saddleworth Tennis Club were also there to showcase their offerings.

And Saddleworth Round Table held a collection for Oldham Foodbank in conjunction with The White Hart to help those in less fortunate circumstances.

