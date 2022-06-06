Fun and games at The White Hart’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

TRADITIONAL English games and activities were enjoyed by all ages at a Platinum Jubilee Celebration at The White Hart in Lydgate.

There was everything from party games and sack races to a coconut shy and hook a duck to test everyone’s skills.

Local clubs and societies including Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Saddleworth Tennis Club were also there to showcase their offerings.

And Saddleworth Round Table held a collection for Oldham Foodbank in conjunction with The White Hart to help those in less fortunate circumstances.

