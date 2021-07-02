Countryside Challenge at RDA Saddleworth to celebrate Horses for Health Relay

RIDE or walk along to Diggle on Saturday, July 3 as Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) hosts a Countryside Challenge and celebrates The Great Horses for Health Relay 2021.

The relay event, which will take place from July 1-4, highlights how horses can help with mental health and wellbeing and also raising money for seven equine charities.

As the RDA has been chosen as one of the causes, they wanted to put on a fun event to support the initiative and help raise more money.

Alison Pickering, of RDA Saddleworth, explained: “We are delighted to be one of the charities who will benefit from sponsorship money raised from the Great Horses for Health relay.

“The pandemic impacted hugely on our income and we wanted to support the initiative by putting on a fundraising day here, which all horse lovers can take part in and have some fun.”

The Countryside Challenge competition, which is sponsored by Naylors Equestrian and Country Store, will take place from 9am-4pm at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle.

It is open to riders of all abilities who would like put their equine partner to the test in the outdoor arena under the watchful eye of judge John Lloyd.

The course will include Stevie the Scarecrow, Laura’s Logs and Newtownards Maze which have been constructed especially for this event and aims to provide participants with a varied and fun track.

Naylors are providing gift cards for first, second and third places plus gift cards for the top three sponsorship fundraisers.

In addition, The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) will be giving rosettes and goody bags to all participants on the day.

Visitors can also enjoy a ride on Robo, BETA’s mechanical horse which is visiting for the event.

Refreshments available for walkers and riders and water stations available for thirsty equines.

To take part in the Countryside Challenge, register at www.horses4health.co.uk and then email info@horses4health.co.uk to book your slot between 9am and 4pm.

Parking is not available on site but it’s a lovely hack or walk from Diggle village.

RDA offers fun activities like riding and carriage driving to benefit the lives of more than 25,000 disabled children and adults, delivered by 18,000 volunteers and qualified coaches at nearly 500 RDA centres all over the UK.

Find out more about Saddleworth RDA on their Facebook page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

