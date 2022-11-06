County bowls player Adam lights up local tournament

COUNTY bowls player Adam Barber won a bowls tournament at Saddleworth Cricket, Bowling and Tennis Club to mark the installation of new £4,600 floodlights on their green.

Barber, who travelled from Darwen to play on his old green, picked up the £75 winners’ cheque. There were also prizes for second, third and fourth places.

And after the success of the event, which raised £500 for future work on the green, it is hoped to make it an annual event.

The tournament, which attracted a field of 28 local players, took place on Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 20.

The staging of the last eight was put back 24 hours because of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Barber progressed to the final beating Arthur Jones 21-11 and Viv Mckechnie 21-8 in the quarter ans semi-finals.

In the final, Barber showed his class as a county bowler in defeating Grant Eckersley 21-11.

There was special thanks Becky Mostyn, Caroline Stellfox and Phil Taylor who ensured that the green was playable after heavy rain early on the opening day and who also ran an exceptional barbecue.

The old floodlights at Well-i-Hole had not been operational for some time having been condemned.

However, a huge fundraising effort reached the target thanks to a substantial amount donated by the family of the late Frank Hall, a former member, £1,000 by local firm Emanuel Whittaker and other events staged by the bowlers at the club.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

