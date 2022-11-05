Sophie’s midas touch is golden moment for children’s charity

A CHILDREN’S charity is celebrating a £10,000 windfall thanks to a customer’s golden moment at Tesco Greenfield.

Cash for Kids will now receive the five-figure sum from the company’s one-off community grant funding campaign.

Shoppers at the Chew Valley Road store, which is one of 100 Tesco outlets nationwide involved in the initiative, took part in a lucky dip to find gold versions of its iconic blue voting tokens.

Customer Pippa and daughter Sophie were the ones to pull the gold token from a store employee’s bag of blue ones.

Cash for Kids, a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across Greater Manchester, was one of three with Air Athletics Cheer and Dance Academy and Henshaw’s Sight Loss and Disability Charity, in with a chance of winning. Mum Pippa and youngster Pippa chose Cash for Kids.

The total amount given away in gold tokens across the country is worth £1million in grants to local good causes.

The £1million donation marks £100 million in Tesco Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016.

Claire De Silva, head of communities and local media at Tesco, said: “These events across the country were not only a fun occasion in store, with our colleagues and customers really keen to get involved but also an important opportunity for people to choose a local good cause to receive the £10,000 grant.

“Hopefully this will help to make a difference to everyone that they continue to support within our communities.”

Jessica Rigby, Manager at Cash for Kids charity, said: “As the cost of living is increasing, we are seeing more families than ever pushed into poverty and not knowing who to turn to for support.

“Working closely with social workers, teachers and community groups, we will use this grant to make sure that over 285 children in Greater Manchester are provided with basic essentials such as food, heating and clothing this winter, making a very difficult time a little easier for them.”

