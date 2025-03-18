Cracking concert sees Uppermill Band play live along to Wallace & Gromit film

A CRACKING concert for the whole family is coming to the area for the first time as audiences can watch Wallace & Gromit while Uppermill Band performs the musical score live.

The award-winning band has been given special permission from Aardman and the rights to screen ‘Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers’ while they play along.

They will put on two showings – at 11am and 1.30pm – at The Vale in Mossley on Saturday, June 28 as they invite families, film and music lovers across the area to attend.

James Garlick, MD of Uppermill Band, said: “Wallace & Gromit is a staple family show for everyone isn’t it? Who doesn’t love a bit of cheese?!

“We are so excited that we have been given the permissions needed to perform this. It’s taken a long time to come to fruition but it will absolutely be worth it.

“The idea initially came from orchestras playing the live film score to films such as Brassed off, Home Alone and Jurassic Park. This has then filtered down to other ensembles having the music written for them.

“The Fairey Band were the first to do Wallace & Gromit but nothing has been done like this before in Saddleworth.

“We are proud to say we will be the first band to perform this type of concert for families to come and enjoy. The film is fantastic and the music is even better!

“Brass bands have a certain perception but we wanted to show that a brass band can do so much more than the more traditional stuff.

“We have fantastic organisations in Saddleworth bringing through hundreds of players and we want to show them that there is so much more to be done with their playing.

“Audiences are changing, expectations of those audiences are changing, and we as a movement have to satisfy that to an extent.

“Our main goal here is to meet new families, inspire future brass players, show every aspect of what we can do, entertain people and hopefully create lasting supporters of Uppermill Band.”

Tickets are selling quickly (£10 for adults and £8 for children) and can be purchased online.

Uppermill Band is also preparing for a December Christmas Special as they take flight to offer live music along with popular film ‘The Snowman’.

Find out more about Uppermill Band and their upcoming events on their new website uppermillband.co.uk or social media pages.

They are available to provide live music across the UK at parties, weddings and events to help make long-lasting memories come to life. Find out more and contact them via their website.

