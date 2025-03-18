Controversial scheme for Shaw landmark dropped

CONTROVERSIAL changes to one of Shaw’s most iconic landmarks have been axed.

Big Lamp Roundabout appeared to be under threat after a multi-million scheme was drawn up to install a four-way junction.

Traffic lights, crossings and cycle lanes were proposed to be put in place of where the famed structure – and a ‘Welcome to Shaw and Crompton’ rock – stands.

But Oldham Council leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, has confirmed a rethink to the Shaw and Crompton Town authority.

In a letter, she says: “I’ve now had chance to review the rationale for the proposed highway changes together with understanding the community and Town Council concerns.

“In light of this and on reflection, I’m keen to ensure the council listens and reflects on the views of our local communities, and therefore I’ve instructed officers not to proceed with the proposals.

“I understand this decision will result in the loss of external funds for investment in Shaw, but it’s important that residents’ views are listened to and acted on.”

The finding referred to is money for what would have been a CYCLOPS roundabout – Cycle Optimised Protected Signals – that would have been installed.

But Cllr Marc Hince, of the Shaw and Crompton Independents, believes it is ‘funding Shaw can do without.’

He said: “This demonstrates the strength we have as residents and the Town Council’s ability to represent community interests.”

