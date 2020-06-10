Creative children craft delights for VE Day

FROM cupcakes and poems to a silhouette jar, there was a vast array of creative talent on display in a children’s art competition on VE Day.

The competition was organised the Lees, Springhead and Grotton (LSG) Business Hub as part of their celebrations on May 8 to mark 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

As a result of the coronavirus lockdown, planned street parties and events could not be held but that did not stop residents across Saddleworth celebrating in their own homes.

The art competition was open to children across Oldham aged up to and including 11-years-old who were invited to design a piece of artwork relating to VE Day. That could include drawing or painting a picture, writing a poem or creating a model.

Entries were posted to the LSG Business Hub Facebook page and judged during the VE Day by the Mayor of Oldham Cllr Ginny Alexander and Simon Mound, an artist from Sub Space Studio on Lees High Street.

They said it was a difficult job to choose just one winner as all the children had done so well. Prizes were donated by Character Options for the winners:

For their VE Day poetry:

• James Newell, 8

• Chloe, 9

For their VE Day drawings:

• Joseph Yates, 4

• Charlotte Hough, 7

• Annie, 9

For their VE Day creations:

• Riley, 4

• Ella, 7

• Eva Yates, 10.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

