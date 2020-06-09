Police hunt wanted man who has links to Oldham

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Manchester.

Fidel Johnson (23/03/1983) is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was released from prison in March 2019 after being jailed in May 2016 for robbery.

Johnson is known to have links to the Bolton, Moston, Openshaw, Oldham and Middleton Areas of Greater Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Fidel Johnson should contact police on 0161 856 3508 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

