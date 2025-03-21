Crews tackling fire near Dovestone Reservoir

FIRE crews are responding to a blaze that has broken out on moorland above Greenfield Reservoir.
Several vehicles, including unmarked cars, are at the scene next to the A635 Holmfirth road, close to the border with Kirklees.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 12.30pm on Friday (March 21) three fire engines from Mossley, Stalybridge and Oldham fire stations plus specialist wildfire units attended a fire on moorland above Greenfield.
“Firefighters worked alongside partners to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it. Crews were in attendance for more than three hours.”
