Crews tackling fire near Dovestone Reservoir

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 12.30pm on Friday (March 21) three fire engines from Mossley, Stalybridge and Oldham fire stations plus specialist wildfire units attended a fire on moorland above Greenfield.

“Firefighters worked alongside partners to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it. Crews were in attendance for more than three hours.”