Large moorland fire rages above Saddleworth Reservoir

WEST Yorkshire Fire service currently have a number of crews in attendance at a moorland fire near Castleshaw Reservoir.

They were called today (March 21) at 13.30 to reports of a fire near March Haigh Reservoir.

The fire front is believed to be around 1.5km. Crews are using the argocat, beaters and blowers to tackle it. The public are being asked to avoid the area. https://saddind.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/20250321_171049000_iOS.mp4 Crews in attendance at this time including supporting crews are: Meltham, Slaithwaite, Holmfirth, Skelmanthorpe Todmorden and Halifax.

This is the second fire today in the area with crews from Greater Manchester called to a separate incident earlier near Dovestone Reservoir