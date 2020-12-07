CRIBS International launch festive fundraiser to help pregnant refugee women and babies

WITH Christmas fast approaching, CRIBS International have launched their annual festive fundraiser supporting pregnant refugee women.

The UK-based registered charity provides housing for women and their families who are pregnant or who have a baby under 12 months.

Some of the women and families helped by CRIBS International

Since 2019, CRIBS has helped more than 2,000 struggling families but the coronavirus pandemic has seen demand for the charity’s services outstrip supply.

Springhead resident Sally Hyman, who founded the charity, said: “The work that our volunteers have been doing throughout this pandemic has been even more vital than ever.

“For us, the impact of Covid has been two-pronged because of lockdowns. All our usual fundraisers and events in the UK had to be cancelled and we lost a lot of our usual income as a result.

“And in Greece, a lot of our volunteers were forced to go home to their native countries which left only one person to manage 50 people’s accommodation.

“It’s been devastating. We’re so inundated with requests for help that it’s got to the point where we must turn people away because we just can’t cope.

“I would like to ask anybody who can please help support our Big Give Christmas Challenge in any way they possibly can so we can continue to help these young women and their families.”

This year, staff at CRIBS are hoping that ‘The Big Give’ will raise enough money to cover the costs of their Free Shop in Athens for the next six months.

This provides essentials to refugee mums, babies and families who may be living on the streets, in squats or in squalid camps.

Sally Hyman said: “Dignity matters to everyone and our free shop is just that: it’s free so families can shop without having to pay.

“We collect essentials like nappies and clothes, bedding, breastfeeding equipment, sanitary wear and birth control and give them to refugee women, their babies and families.

“We’re trying to raise £5,000 to help support the continued operation of our Free Shop and cover the costs of bills and our volunteers for the next six months.”

If you would like to donate to the CRIBS Big Give Challenge, you can do so here.

